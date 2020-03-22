Drake has revealed his coronavirus test result on Instagram: he tested negative.
Recall that fans became worried about the rapper after his friend, basketballer Kevin Durant, tested positive for the disease days after hanging out with the Toronto rapper. Drake later revealed that he was self-isolating.
Now, the rapper has gone on Instagram to reveal his result during a chat with his dad.
Check out the video below:
