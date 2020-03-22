Drake Reveals He Tested Negative for Coronavirus

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Drake Reveals He Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Drake has revealed his coronavirus test result on Instagram: he tested negative.

Recall that fans became worried about the rapper after his friend, basketballer Kevin Durant, tested positive for the disease days after hanging out with the Toronto rapper. Drake later revealed that he was self-isolating.

Now, the rapper has gone on Instagram to reveal his result during a chat with his dad.

Check out the video below:

Related Posts

Janet Jackson & More Attend DJ D-Nice’s ‘Social Distancing Dance Party’

March 22, 2020

Rihanna’s Foundation Donates $5 Million to Coronavirus Response Efforts

March 22, 2020

Bon Jovi Star David Bryan Tests Positive for Coronavirus

March 22, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *