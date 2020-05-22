Drake Responds to Leaked Viral Song Which Referenced Kylie Jenner As a Side Piece

Drake has responded to claims that ‘Kylie Jenner’ is a ‘side piece’ after a new song referencing the beauty entrepreneur as same went viral.

In the song released on Wednesday night, a collaboration between rapper Future and himself, the lyrics revealed that the duo may have slept with a number of celebrity women.

The lyrics of the song goes;

“Yeah, I got 20 damn Kendalls”.

“Young slim baddies and they in Vogue / Yeah, I got 20 f–kin’ Gigis,” Drake raps.

In his verse, Future went;

“Yeah, I’m a hater to society,

“Real s–t, Kylie Jenner, that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf–kin’ Kylies,”

However, Drake on Instagram Live, made it clear that the song which debuted during Night Owl Sound’s Instagram Live is an old song and the last thing he will do is to wake up and find out he disrespected his friends.

“A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound set shouldn’t have been played”.

“It’s a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/ future catalogue.”

“Last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day,” he wrote.

Following Kylie Jenner’s split from Travis Scott in October in 2019, the rapper and billionaire businesswoman were spotted together on several different occasions fueling rumours they were dating.

