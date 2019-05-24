Drake Responds to Fan Who Trolled Him With Pusha T Tee-Shirt

Drake finally has a response for Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Wes Edens, who wore a shirt with the face of Pusha-T to troll the Toronto rapper at a basketball game.

If you followed the hip-hop world drama of last year, you would know that Drake and Pusha beef took on a very dangerous level, after Pusha accused his rival of being a deadbeat dad.

Now, recently, Drake has been making headlines with his courtside antics, of which Mike Budenholzer, the head coach for the Bucks, even called him out for it.

And yesterday, when he saw what Mallory has done, he took the shade pretty well by following her on IG and even changing his profile photo to a picture of her.

Drake also hopped on his IG Stories to write: “All is fair in war and war and trust me I’ll still get your tickets to ovo fest.”

Drake changed his IG profile picture to Mallory Edens and put her on his story. 💀 ELITE TROLLING. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QOYV1q9jSh — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Drake’s team side, the Raptors ended up winning Game 5 against the Bucks.