Drake Responds to Criticism Over His Courtside Antics

Drake has seemingly addressed those who have a lot to say about his “disrespectful” courtside behavior.

Apparently, the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, Mike Budenholzer, called out the rapper while speaking to reporters, for celebrating their loses during the game with the Toronto Raptors.

“I don’t know of any person attending the game that isn’t a player or coach that has access to the court,” Budenholzer said, per Complex. “I don’t know how much he’s on the court. It sounds like you guys are saying a lot […] There’s certainly no place for fans—or whatever exactly is what Drake is for the Raptors—on the court. There’s boundaries and lines for a reason. The league is pretty good about that.”

And reacting to the outrage, Drake took to his Instagram to post emojis, including one of a salt shaker. And on his Instagram Stories, he posted a screenshot of a comment that supported his boisterous method of rooting for his home team of the Toronto Raptors.

Before all of this, Georgios Dimitropoulos, a senior executive at an agency that represents Giannis Antetokounmpo, took aim at Drake with a hypothetical situation. “Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands up on the stage just to show off during the entire game, knowing cameras are on him, occasionally even massaging the singer,” Dimitropoulos wrote on Twitter. “Security&him both allow it. Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before…”

Well, Drake doesn’t care.

