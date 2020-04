Drake has now released a brand new song called “Toosie Slide,” which is accompanied by a music video that reflects the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The visual opens with a shot of Toronto’s empty streets, then the rapper appears in his house—self-isolating—wearing gloves and a mask while doing the song’s signature dance.

“Toosie Slide” follow his pair of surprise 2020 songs: “When to Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle.”

Watch “Toosie Slide” below: