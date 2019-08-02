Drake Releases ‘Care Package’ Project: Stream it Here

Drake has just blessed his fans with music that only lived on SoundCloud or YouTube, packaging them up as part of the Care Package compilation project.

“Available Friday on all platforms. Some of our most important moments together available in one place. Care Package,” he wrote to IG.

Billboard adds that the playlist is filled with loose tracks making up the greatest hits that never were throughout his career. “The Motion” originally arrived back in June of 2013 in a four-pack on Drake’s SoundCloud to get fans ready for Nothing Was The Same, but the Sampha-assisted tune was actually a bonus track on Best Buy’s exclusive version of NWTS.

Other Care Package cuts include “Paris Morton Music,” “Draft Day,” “Jodeci Freestyle,” and freestyles like “4PM in Calabasas” and “5AM in Toronto.”

Stream Care Package below: