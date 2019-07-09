Drake Reaffirms Loyalty to Young Money With Massive Diamond Chain

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Drake Reaffirms Loyalty to Young Money With Massive Diamond Chain

It will always be Young Money for Drake.

The rapper took to his Instagram to show off an impressive chain bearing the Young Money Entertainment. logo, with a caption that said: “4 Alwayz.”

And if this wasn’t enough, Drake posted a video of the just the YM medallion, urging fans to leave their favorite Lil Wayne song in the comments.

This comes months after he was spotted wearing Migos’ Quality Control diamond chain, stirring rumours that he was about to dump Lil Wayne’s label which brought him to the spotlight.

Well, it is always Young Money for him, now fans know. See his posts below:

View this post on Instagram

4 Alwayz.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

View this post on Instagram

Favourite Lil Wayne song in the comments only…

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Related Posts

#BBNaija2019: Kim Oprah, Sir Dee, Tacha, Ella & Mercy are Up for Eviction

July 9, 2019

Kim Kardashian Insists She Really Had ‘Innocent’ Intention Amid Kimono Backlash

July 9, 2019

Jaden Smith Gives Out Free Vegan Meals to Homeless People

July 9, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *