Drake-Produced Show, ’Top Boy’, Confirmed for Season 2 on Netflix

Drake has taken to his Instagram to confirm that British gang drama Top Boy is returning for a fourth overall season and the second on Netflix.

This has also been confirmed by the streaming service which made the announcement yesterday on social media stating, “Confirmed: Season 2 of Top Boy is happening.”

Netflix also revealed that lead characters Dushane and Sully, played by Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson, are set to return, in addition to Jamie (Michael Ward) and Shelley (Simbi Ajikawo). Show creator Ronan Bennett will also be back, as Cowboy Films, Easter Partisan, Dream Crew, and SpringHill Entertainment are on board to produce.

Ward, who experienced a breakout year largely thanks to his performance in Top Boy, is particularly thrilled for the new season. “So happy I can finally share with you that we’ve been confirmed for another season and I cannot wait to start filming this for all of us,” he said. “This is gonna be even more special than the first.”

