Drake Launches Cannabis Business With More Life Growth Co. Launch

So, Drake has joined the marijuana industry with the launching of his More Life Growth Co. business.

According to Reuters, the Canadian rapper made his latest endeavor official on Thursday (Nov. 7), and the report claimed that Drake is taking a 60 percent stake in the company’s joint venture deal with Canopy Growth, which will “produce and distribute” marijuana. The licensed company will be built around “wellness, discovery and overall personal growth.”

“The opportunity to partner with a world-class company like Canopy Growth on a global scale is really exciting,” Drake shared. “The idea of being able to build something special in an industry that is ever growing has been inspiring. More Life and More Blessings.”

Billboard adds that his More Life Growth Co. takes on the name of his project from 2017.