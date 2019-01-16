Drake Is Going to Las Vegas for $10 Million Wynn Residency

US Weekly has confirmed that Drake has landed a $10 million deal for a residency at the XS Nightclub inside the Wynn Las Vegas. And this comes a day after the rapper hinted at a residency the last time he performed at the nightclub.

“Vegas! When I came back, I thought it’d be back at T-Mobile Arena or some (stuff),” he had said during his 30-minute set at the Wynn last Thursday. “But I’ll be back here at XS all year. You’ll have a lotta chances to see me.”

And yesterday, he posted a picture of his recent performance at the venue with a caption that reads, “New home.”

Congratulations to him!

See the post below:

New home.

