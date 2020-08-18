Drake Heaps Praises in Lil Wayne, Calls Him the Goat for Believing in Him

Drake aka Champagne Papi is not afraid to give honour where it is due and there’s none more deserving than Lil Wayne.

The ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker left encomiums for the Young Money Entertainment label boss in the comment section of an interview he had with Elliott Wilson for Tidal.

Lil Wayne had shared how he met the Canadian rapper and considered it an honour that Drake thought of him when he wanted to start out his music career.

Speaking on Lil Wayne’s incredible sacrifice to see him and the other young artists under the label become the success they are today, he wrote,

“This man believed in me after so many never called again or just didn’t see it to begin with… Most selfless artist ever, never held any of us back. Always pushed us forward every night in people’s faces.

“20k packed into an arena and he had a whole set dedicated to introducing us FOR YEARS. All praise and credit due to the GOAT”, Drake said of the 37-year-old label boss.



