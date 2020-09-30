Drake Gifts DJ Khaled a Diamond-Encrusted Pendant Featuring Owl and Lion

Dj Khaled is thankful.

The famous producer took to his Instagram yesterday to show off a massive, diamond-encrusted pendant he recently received from Drake, which features the OVO owl mascot as well as a key and lion, both of which are references to popular Khaled catchphrases.

“Thank you so much. This gift means to much to me,” Khaled said in the Instagram video. “… Khaled and Drake. Drake and Khaled. It’s also special when we connect … Fully iced-out. It’s so heavy, the quality. Look at the owl, look at the lion, look at the key … Drake was wearing one, now I got one. It’s called brothers. Drake, thank you so much for your friendship. This is beautiful.”

Check it out below:

