Drake is out their making colleagues jealous on the app.

The rapper recently got a plaque from Spotify for achieving 1 billion streams for his single, In My Feelings. And to celebrate the feat, the rapper shared a video of himself using the plaque as a tray for his plate of pasta.

“We drank out of Grammys now you need a BILL to eat off the plate🍴🍝 @spotify,” he wrote, and while some trolls think this was mad corny, others laughed along and celebrated with him.

See the post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook