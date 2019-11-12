Drake Finally Breaks Silence After Being Booed Off the Stage

Drake finally has some response for the folks who booed him off the stage at Tyler, the Creator’s annual Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Recall that the clips doing the rounds on social media showed the moment the Canadian hip-hop star pleaded with the audience: “Like I said, I’m here for you,” and, “If you want me to keep going, I’ll keep going.”

But he was met with a cacophony of boos and “nos”, which results in him exiting stage left. “It’s been love. I go by the name of Drake, thank you for having me,” he says as he walks off, ending his set 20 minutes early.

Billboard explained the reason for this sad event was because many fans believed Frank Ocean, an artist with a close relationship with Tyler, would be the night’s special guest. It wasn’t to be, which was why the booed Drake.

Now, the rapper has secured a residency with the festival, and has taken to his Instagram to mock the hecklers. “Plot twist…just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30,” he wrote.

