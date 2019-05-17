Drake Drags Troll Who Accused Him of Undergoing Surgery to Get ‘Fake Abs’

Drake has never been one to brawl with fans on social media, but when a former associate decided to criticise his looks, the rapper dragged him for filth.

it all started on Thursday night when Drake took to his Instagram to share a shirtless photo in which he is seen enjoying the beach-side view. He captioned the image: “I forget what it’s called but I remember the feeling.”

Minutes after the photo went up, DJ Carnage took to the comment section to clown Drake with liposuction rumours, the same rumour Joe Budden propagated back in 2016.

“You got fake ab surgery in Colombia you ain’t foolin anybody,” Carnage commented on the post.

Drake didn’t hesitate to give Carnage a taste of his own medicine: “Is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey,” he wrote, to which Carnage replied: “DONT YOU DAREEEEE!”

And that was all it took to shut the troll up.

See the photo and the reactions: