Drake Donates $100,000 to the National Bail-Out Effort for Mothers & Caregivers

Drake has donated $100,000 to National Bail Out, an effort that is aimed at bailing out that is helping bail out black mothers and caregivers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per Complex, the rapper did this in response to collaborator Mustafa the Poet, who donated $400 and tagged both Drake and The Weeknd in an Instagram Stories post to get them involved.

“My Toronto Kings @champagnepapi @theweeknd,” Mustafa wrote. “Swipe up & match my donation but add 3 zeros! Let’s help reunite black families.”

Shortly after, Drake answered with a six-figure donation, and even noted that he encountered a slight glitch in the process. “They just called fraud on my card LOL,” the rapper told Mustafa before it went through. “I donated 100k. They were like nah 😂.”

Their exchange and a receipt of Drake’s donation can be found below:

