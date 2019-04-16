Drake Curse! Italian Club Bans Players from Taking Selfies with Rap Superstar

Well, this certainly cannot be God’s plan for rapper Drake. News coming out of Italy has it that Serie A side AS Roma has banned its players from taking pictures with the rapper over superstition that they will also be cursed.

The ban is coming a day after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered its heaviest league defeat in 19 years after left-back Layvin Kurzawa posed for a picture with the rapper.

AS Roma announced the decision via its English Twitter account on Monday.

The club wrote: “All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season.”

There is a widespread superstition that sports stars go on to lose their next game after taking a selfie or picture with the Canadian rapper.

Layvin Kurzawa became the latest victim of the ‘Drake Curse’ when PSG were shockingly thrashed 5-1 by Lille on Sunday, albeit after going a man down.

It’s wasn’t the first time a sports star has met the famous singer and then suffered defeat in their next game in the past couple of months.

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fell victim after posing for a photo with the Canadian who was holding his Arsenal shirt on April 2. The Gunners lost to Everton 1-0 at Goodison Park the following Sunday.

Paul Pogba smiled for a picture with Drake after a performance at the Manchester Arena on March 11 while Manchester United team-mates Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard watched from a box.

United were dumped out of the FA Cup by Wolves on March 16 – a game Pogba played in.

Now, here’s one dude you don’t wanna get in tight with…