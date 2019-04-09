Drake Brings Out Wizkid at His 02 Concert in London: Watch

So, Drake and Wizkid finally performed together for their fans.

The Canadian rapper is currently on tour and so held the London leg of his show at the O2 Arena, where he surprised fans by bringing out Wizkid.

Recall that the rapper shocked the world in 2015 when he dropped the remix of Wizkid’s Ojuelegba. The duo went on to collaborate on One Dance and Come Closer, but all these years they were never spotted together. Not even at concerts.

Until yesterday. And fans are super glad.

See the clips below:

