Drake Breaks Record for Most Billboard Hot 100 Entries Ever

Drake has broken a new record.

According to Billboard, the Toronto rapper now holds the record for most entries ever on the Billboard Hot 100, standing alone with 208. This is thanks to his feature on Lil Yachty’s single Oprah’s Bank Account.

The former holder of this record was the Glee cast with 207 entries.

Drake’s first-ever song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dates back to 2009 with Best I Ever Had, which debuted at No. 92.

All 25 songs from his last album Scorpion charted on the Hot 100, including “God’s Plan,” which spent 26 weeks in the top ten following its release (with 11 of those weeks at No. 1). Also, his 2017 project, More Life, also had all 22 of its tracks reach the Hot 100 chart.

