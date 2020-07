Drake is back, again.

The Canadian rapper hopped on a new song with London rapper Headie One, titled, “Only You Freestyle,” which was produced by M1 on the Beat.

“I had to go hard, especially on a track with one of the best drill artists in the world,” Drake said in a press release, per Pitchfork. “Scratch that—the best drill artist in the world.”

“Only You Freestyle” video was directed by Nathan James Tettey and Theo Skudra.

Check it out below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook