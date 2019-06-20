Drake Allegedly Paid $350k to Woman Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault

The Blast is reporting that Drake paid a whopping $350, 000 to a woman who accused him of sexual assault.

According to the outlet, the rapper privately paid the settlement after negotiating with his accuser, even though his team believes she is lying about the incident.

The woman, identified as Laquana Morris, aka Layla Lace, and has now filed a complained against them with the New York Attorney Grievance Committee.

According to the document obtained by The Blast, the woman wrote:

“I, Laquana Morris signed a retainer agreement with Alexander Cabereiras on January 23, 2018. I explained to him that I was sexually assaulted by the rapper Drake.”

She further explained how the alleged sexual assault went down, saying, “Drake forced me to perform oral on him. It wasn’t your ordinary oral it was more so a fetish where he measured a cup and demanded that I spit in the cup until he had measured it. Afterward he dumped the spit on my face repeating, ‘I wanna see your face messy.'”

Morris also noted, “Being that the incident happening in Manchester UK I had to file a police report over there. I called the Manchester Police Department in June 2017.”

Drake reportedly was investigated by authorities in the UK based on Morris’ complaint, but then was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing. Which was why he filed a lawsuit against her for “civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation, and abuse of process.”

And it was a shit-show afterward. Catch all the details here.