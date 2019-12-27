Drake Addresses that Beef With Chris Brown: ‘It’s Over Girl Stuff.’

Drake recently sat down with folks at Rap Radar to chat about his beefs with everyone from Pusha T to Kanye West, and also Rihanna, his collaboration with Chris Brown, and more.

The rapper admitted that things has always been tense between him and Brown, adding that previous collaborations never worked out thanks to the built-up “resentment” they had toward each other. And he added that the source of this tension was a woman.

Drake had always been friends with Rihanna, and so it came as a surprise when he recently collaborated with Chris brown, who viciously assaulted Rihanna in 2009.

“You know, really at the end of the day, when you kind of step away from it and break it down, you start to feel silly because it’s over girl stuff,” Drake said. “But obviously that could snowball into real shit and that’s what happened in this situation.”

And though he never mentioned Rihanna by name, the rapper then clarified that the person who was “in the middle of us” is not currently a part of either of their lives, before saying that he initially had “a moment of hesitation” about the collaboration. Why? Well, he apparently didn’t want Rihanna to feel “disrespected.” That said, he continued by saying that he believes she would be alright with it.

“I think of her as family more than anything and I felt… I actually had kind of a moment of hesitation before because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him, but I also know how many nights she knows that me and him have both been consumed by this issue,” he said. “I think she is a good person with a good heart who would rather see us put the issue to bed than continue like childish shit that could end up in a serious situation.”

See the video below: