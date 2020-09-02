Dr Rahmon sworn in as INEC REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has sworn-in Dr. Tella Rahmon as a Resident Electoral Commissioner.

Speaking at the brief swearing-in ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said Rahmon would be deployed to Ekiti as state REC.

Yakubu advised the new REC to be firm and prudent in discharging his responsibilities and the management of resource under his watch.

“The only business that the commission knows is conducting elections. You are going to be responsible for managing resources and personnel in the state you are going to be deployed to.

“You should be firm and always mindful of the fact that ours is an onerous responsibility and you must always be on the side of the Electoral Act, our guidelines and regulations, and above all the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The policy of the commission at the moment is to deploy RECs to their geopolitical zones but on no account will they serve in their states of origin, not even deployment to assist the sitting RECs in their states of origin.

“You are hereby deployed to Ekiti as the REC,” he said.

Yakubu, fielding questions from newsmen on the allegations against, Mr. Mike Igini, INEC REC for Akwa-Ibom, said that the commission would not be distracted by baseless allegations.

He said that Igini had already responded to the allegation and he directed his lawyers to initiate legal actions against the person who made the allegation.

Yakubu added that the commission was making good progress in its preparations for Edo and Ondo states governorship elections.

