Dr. Dre’s Wife, Nicole Young, Files for Divorce After 24 years of Marriage

Nicole Young has filed for divorce from Dr. Dre after 24 years of marriage.

According to THR, Young filed documents seeking to end her marriage with the producer-rapper, whose real name is Andre Young, at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday.

The 50-year-old cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the break up, and she is seeking spousal support from the 55-year-old Dr. Dre, who has amassed a major fortune in his time as an N.W.A member, solo rapper, producer, co-owner of Death Row Records and founder and CEO of Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics.

The couple has two adult children, 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly. Dr. Dre has four children from previous relationships.

The two married in 1996. It was the first marriage for Dr. Dre. Young was previously married to NBA player Sedale Threatt.

