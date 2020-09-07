Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife tells Why She Needs $2 Million in Monthly Spousal Support

Nicole Young has explained why she needs $2 million in spousal support.

The estranged wife of the hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre has said that she needs that money to maintain her lifestyle, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.

The amount, $1,936,399, will reportedly take care of a list of her monthly expenses; and this is just a temporary spousal support. The document further added that she’ll need $135,000 a month on clothes, $20,000 a month on phone and email, $10,000 a month on laundry, and a whopping $900,000 a month on entertainment.

See the list:

TMZ reports Dre is currently covering Young’s expenses since she filed for divorce, and it includes the cost of chefs, security, and maintenance for their home in Malibu, where she primarily resides.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

