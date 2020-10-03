Dr. Dre Wins Big in Legal Divorce Battle With Estranged Wife Nicole Young

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Dr. Dre Wins Big in Legal Divorce Battle With Estranged Wife Nicole Young

TMZ reports that a judge has rejected Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young’s request for $1.5 million to pay for her various expenses.

Her lawyers had asked the court to accept her $1.5 million claim for security on the grounds that she was getting death threats. The judge also denied her this. And the reason for the rejection was because she reportedly dismissed the security team Dre was already paying for.

That’s not all, Nicole Young’s lawyers urged the judge to advance the hearing regarding the $5 million for attorney’s fees, to move it from January to this month, but the judge said no because he’s working on more crucial domestic violence and custody cases, and her case isn’t anywhere as serious.

The judge reportedly said that if Nicole Young felt that Dre was controlling her, she could file a restraining order against him.

,

Related Posts

Kiddwaya’s Mom Surprises Erica Nlewedim at Abuja Meet-and-Greet: Watch

October 3, 2020

Kate Beckinsale Supports Chrissy Teigen for Sharing Hospital Pictures, Reveals She Lost a Baby Too

October 3, 2020

ICYMI: Donald Glover Reveals He Welcomed a Child During the Pandemic

October 3, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply