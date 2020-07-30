TMZ has confirmed that Dr. Dre and Nicole Young had a prenuptial agreement, contrary to the claims making rounds that Young would not get spousal support.

Per the out, the famous producer had filed his answer to Young’s divorce petition, which cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. Young is seeking spousal support as well as division of their multimillion-dollar properties.. And in his response, Dre reportedly said the distribution of their real estate will be based on the terms of their prenup.

Speaking about the supposed prenup and the spousal settlement, Los Angeles-based attorney Peter M. Walzer told Fox News following the divorce announcement, “Well, of course, anything he acquired before marriage is his separate property, with or without an agreement and sold Beats during the marriage and there doesn’t appear to be a separate component to it. So that’s a huge amount of money and it’s probably all community property.”

The couple tied the knot back in 1996 and share two children: 23-year-old son Truice and 19-year-old daughter Truly.

