DPO, DSP killed as bandits attack Sokoto police station

In an escalation of insecurity in the northwest, armed bandits numbering about 100 reportedly stormed Gidan Madi Divisional Police State, Sokoto, killing the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and a DSP, and leaving an ASP injured.

Confirming the attack in a statement Thursday evening, ASP Muhammad A. Sadiq, spokesperson of the Sokoto State Command, said: “There was an unwarranted armed banditry attack reported by DCO Gidan Madi Division, which reveals that at about 01:30am the Divisional Headquarters was attacked by a group of about 100 armed men dressed in army camouflage, as a result of an overwhelmingly heavy exchange of fire, the DPO, DSP Aliyu Bello and one Inspector Muhammad Abdullahi were shot dead, while one ASP Sani Abdullahi sustained injury on his leg.

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Sani Kaoje immediately led a team of Strategic Commanders comprising of DCP Operations, PMF Commander and Area Commanders to the scene of incident, assessed the situation, convened an emergency meeting with the Sole Administrator, District Head, Heads of Sister Security Agencies including the Forward Operation Base Commander of the Nigerian Army and other stakeholders with a view to strengthening the security architecture of the area in order to forestall further attacks and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

“Meanwhile, the DCP in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department has commenced investigation in earnest, while intelligence report is also being gathered for aerial support.”

