Dozens Killed in Philippines Church Blast

Two bombs at a Roman Catholic cathedral in southern Philippines have killed 27 people and injured dozens more, authorities have announced.

The first blast happened as Sunday Mass was being celebrated at the church on Jolo island, an area besieged by Islamist militants.

As soldiers responded, a second device was detonated in the car park, killing scores, BBC writes.

The local officials say the first blast happened inside the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, which has been hit by bombs in the past.

The second explosion was shortly afterwards on the doorstep of the church.

Images posted on social media showed the main road leading to the church sealed off by soldiers in armoured personnel carriers.

Some of the wounded were evacuated by air to the nearby city of Zamboanga.

Calling the attack a “dastardly act”, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana urged the local population to work with the authorities to “deny terrorism any victory”.

“We will use the full force of the law to bring to justice the perpetrators behind this incident.”

The authorities have previously expressed hopes that the vote could be a political solution to try to end decades of fighting between Islamist separatists and the Philippine army in the predominantly Catholic country.