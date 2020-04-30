Doubts over Joshua-Pulev fight

A new date for Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight clash with Kubrat Pulev is no closer to being finalised amid the coronavirus crisis.

The heavyweight world title fight was due to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, but was later pencilled in for July 25 when the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the sport calendar.

But with all sports set to return behind closed doors, Joshua faces an indefinite wait to defend the belts he won back from Andy Ruiz Jr last December.

The fight is unlikely to be held behind closed doors but could be moved to a smaller venue, depending on government advice.

Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith told Mirror Fighting: “A lot of the big fights, Joshua vs Pulev, Dereck Chisora v Oleksandr Usyk and Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin, are very difficult to run financially without the gate.

“I’m hopeful he will fight this year, we’re looking at a number of different options. We’re talking to Tottenham still but that’s very tough with the football schedule and not knowing what will happen with crowds.

“We could look at smaller venues for him as time goes on; it’s difficult to make a decision now without knowledge of how things will look.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

