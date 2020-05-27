Double Blessings, Davido’s Fall Has Been Certified Gold in the US

Davido is winning!

The hitmaker just shared news that his ‘Fall’ single which was certified gold in Canada some days ago has also been certified gold in the United States.

Taking to Twitter to share this piece of good news, the father of three stated that he already predicted this happening though people laughed at him.

The 2017 produced hit has done the numbers both within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

I PREDICTED THIS COUPLE DAYS AGO ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆!! FALL IS NOW CERTIFIED GOLD IN THE ‘USA !!!!! THEY LAUGHED AT ME BUT I DID IT FIRST !! pic.twitter.com/4nUeBpGOPS — Davido (@davido) May 27, 2020

A huge congratulations to Davido on the feat.

