Dortmund thrash Schalke on Bundesliga return

Erling Braut Haaland stole the limelight on Saturday by scoring the first goal as the Bundesliga became the first major European football league to return from the coronavirus lockdown.

Haaland, 19, claimed the first goal in Germany’s top flight for two months as Dortmund hammered Ruhr Valley rivals Schalke 4-0.

Portuguese full-back Raphael Guerreiro added goals either side of a Thorgan Hazard strike as BVB moved within a point of leaders Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere, title-chasing RB Leipzig survived a first-half scare to earn a Point at home in a 1-1 draw against SC Freiburg, while a resurgent Herta Berlin won 3-0 at 1899 Hoffenheim.

VfL Wolfsburg ran out 2-1 winners at Augsburg, while Fortuna Dusseldorf and SC Paderborn settled for a share of the spoils after their match ended 0-0.

