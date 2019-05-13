Doris Day, Legendary Actress and Singer, Dies at 97

Hollywood legend Doris Day, seen as one of the biggest female stars of all time, has died aged 97.

The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed she died on Monday at her home in Carmel Valley, California.

The singer-turned-actress starred in films such as Calamity Jane and Pillow Talk and had a hit in 1956 with Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be).

Her screen partnership with Rock Hudson was one of the biggest box-office draws of the 1950s and 60s.

It said she had been “in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia”.

“She was surrounded by a few close friends as she passed,” the statement continued.

Born Mary Ann Von Kappelhoff in April 1922, Day began her singing career at the age of 15, and her first hit, Sentimental Journey, would become a signature tune.

Her films, which included Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much and That Touch of Mink, made her known around the world.

Honours she did receive included the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004 and a lifetime achievement Grammy in 2008.

Her last release, the compilation album My Heart, went to number one in the UK in 2011.

She married four times, was divorced three times and was widowed once.

According to her animal foundation, she wished to have no funeral, memorial service or grave marker.