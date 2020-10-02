Dorathy Bachor, 1st Runner up of BBNaija Lockdown Edition, Hospitalised

Dorathy Bachor, the first runner up of the just concluded Big Brother Naija Season 5, Lockdown edition, was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, October 2, 2020.

The sister of the reality TV star took to Twitter to give an update about her whereabouts after fans began to ask questions given that she was missing from the media rounds slated for the top five finalists today.

Cynthia Bachor shared a picture on Twitter and informed folks that Dorathy had to be rushed to clinic early this morning but is yet to disclose the cause of the health scare.

She tweeted;

“Rushing her to the hospital in the early hours of today is definitely the scariest thing that ever happened to me. Pray for my baby to be back on her feet soon. Thank you guys for all the messages.

