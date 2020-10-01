Eucharia Anunobi

‘Don’t Wish for a Better Nigeria’, Eucharia Annuobi Preaches

Today is the 60th anniversary since Nigeria as a country gained her independence from her British colonial masters and Eucharia Annuobi is out with a message.

The veteran Nollywood actress and preacher took to her Instagram page to advise fans not to wish for a better Nigeria.

According to her, the change we seek begins with us, therefore, she enjoined everyone to fix themselves first by shunning practices that dent the image of the nation. She wrote;

“Don’t wish for a better Nigeria. Do your bit. Shin all practices that dent our image I here and outside. WELCOME TO OCTOBER, OUR MONTH OF DOUBLE BLESSINGS. HAPPY 60TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY!!!”.

