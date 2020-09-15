‘Don’t vote for Obaseki’ – Tinubu begs Edo voters

All Progressives Congress national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has called on Edo people to reject Governor Godwin Obaseki, saying he does not deserve a single vote on Saturday’s election.

In a sponsored broadcast on TVC on Tuesday, Tinubu called on Edo State voters to reject Obaseki who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The former governor of Lagos State said, “He (Obaseki) does not deserve any democratic ballot paper. Don’t vote for him, I appeal to all of you.”

The APC leader said while he was taking part in the democratic struggle in the 1990s, Obaseki was nowhere to be found hence the governor’s inability to appreciate democratic institutions, Punch writes.

“I want to appeal to you to reject Godwin Obaseki in this coming election. I have suffered with many others to bring about this democratic regime that today we are enjoying in the country. Then, Godwin Obaseki didn’t participate in any aspect of the struggle to enshrine democracy in the country.

“Therefore, he could not understand the value and the pains associated with this democratic struggle,” Tinubu stated.

He pointed out that Obaseki prevented 14 of the 24 elected state lawmakers from being inaugurated, against the advice of the National Assembly and the Attorney-General of the Federation.

“He demonstrated the act of dictatorship, lack of respect for rule of law, lack of respect for you the people who voted for those legislators prevented from being sworn-in. Today, he now comes back as a democrat wanting you to vote for him. Please, I appeal to you, reject him.

“Several institutions and leaders of our country appealed to him to respect constitutional democracy but he rejected all entreaties. He rejected the appeal of the National Assembly.

“When the Attorney-General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria enumerated the path of honour and the constitution of the country, rather than obey and respect the law, he vandalised the House of Assembly in Edo by removing the roofs, burning gravels and rocks at the entrance of the House of Assembly only to prevent these 14 members from being sworn-in. Now, he is asking for our votes, your votes, our dear people. Is he a democrat? No, he is not.”

Tinubu is a strong ally of erstwhile national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, who fell out with his successor, Gov Obaseki, months after his inauguration.

In the aftermath of their prolonged impasse, Oshiomhole anointed Osagie Ize-Iyamu as APC’s standard bearer in the forthcoming poll, prompting Obaseki to defect to the PDP where he clinched the nomination in a unanimous vote.

Saturday’s election is viewed by some as a referendum on Oshiomhole’s influence in the state.

