‘Don’t Threaten Me with Suspension’ – Senator Abbo Warns Colleagues

Sen. Elisha Abbo on Tuesday warned members of the Senate investigative panel hearing his alleged case of assault on a nursing mother not to threaten him with suspension.

The embattled lawmaker said this when he appeared before the 6-man panel set up by Senate president Ahmad Lawan, to investigate him.

Abbo told the panel, headed by Sen. Sam Egwu (PDP-Ebonyi), that the matter was already before the court, hence he would not make comments that could amount to prejudice of the Court process.

Chaos broke out when the senator, who refused to allow the clerk of the panel to put him on oath, said he had no business appearing and making comments about the matter anywhere.

Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC-Lagos) who is also a member of the panel expressed displeasure over Abbo’s comment and insistence before the panel.

She said: “The president of the Senate carefully selected members of this committee to hear your own side of the story which has gone viral.

“What we are doing here as a legislature is a position taken by the Senate to hear from you and others involved.

“This matter has affected the Senate as an institution and we have been mandated to investigate it.

“You can’t sit there on the other side and dictate the modalities and approach we follow to us as committee.

“We are trying to protect the Senate and hear from you, but we can also suspend you because of your attitude.”

At this point, Abbo flared up and said he won’t allow the committee to threaten him with suspension, having earlier informed it that the matter is before a court.

“Dear colleagues, I won’t sit here and allow this committee to threaten me with suspension.

“Is it out of place for me to say I’m not addressing you since this matter is before a court of law of competent jurisdiction?

“I came here to honour you as colleagues after receiving an SMS inviting me here.

“Just the same way I have received SMS from the police. I was arrested, detained and charged to court over this matter. Yet, I’m here out of respect for you as colleagues.

“I want you to remember that this matter is before a court of competent jurisdiction and I don’t want to go to contempt of the Court,” he said.

After a little rowdiness, the chairman urged all parties to remain calm before proceeding to excuse members of the press from the venue.