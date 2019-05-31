‘Don’t Tamper with Hijab Rights’ – Muslim Students Warn Sanwo-Olu

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (NSSN) has asked the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, not to tamper with the rights to wear hijab for peace to reign in the state.

Amir (president) of the MSSN in Lagos State, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, said this in an address to President Muhammadu Buhari and newly elected governors to appoint only qualified persons to head their education parastatals.

Ashafa specifically noted that it was a tough experience regarding human rights in Lagos State during the Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration, Punch writes.

He advised the incoming governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to make the state peaceful by respecting the religious differences of Lagosians.

He said: “We congratulate the incoming Governor. We wish him a peaceful and progressive tenure. We recommend him to promote religious tolerance and respect religious differences. One of the major issues that have always caused unrest in Lagos is a disregard for court rulings, one of which is on the use of hijab in schools. It is capable of disrupting the peace of the state and may make it difficult to govern the state.

“Our hope is that his (Ambode) coming in as the Governor will be to improve on the achievements of Ambode’s administration and adjust in areas where many citizens are displeased with him. We pray that God will give you and other governors the wisdom to lead.”

Ashafa also urged the governors to intensify efforts in ensuring security, adding that the safety of citizens must be held paramount.

He said: “While today should be a joyous day for many Nigerians because it signals progress for our democracy, it appears not to be the best of time to be a Nigerian. Many Nigerians are worried and unhappy about the state of the nation.

“A lot needs to be done to restore public confidence in governance. No doubt, the President tried in some key areas during his first term, he must convince Nigerians that he deserves our votes for a second term. Four years is not as long as you may think, Mr. President needs to be more strategic and act faster.

“The president should pay special attention to those he would appoint to monitor education in his second term in office. The education sector shouldn’t be made to suffer. Those who will man that sector must be qualified and passionate. It will do the president good to avoid the repeated ASUU strike.”