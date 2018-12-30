‘Don’t Take This Government Seriously’ – Obasanjo Warns Igbo on 2023

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked the Igbo to be wary of promises from the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2019 general election.

Punch reports that Obasanjo said this at a stakeholders’ meeting at Ukpor, Nnewi south local government area of Anambra state, where he urged the Igbo to take their destiny in their hands, saying the APC has no plans to hand over the presidency of the country to them.

“I urged you the Igbo not to allow anybody to relegate you to the background because you occupy a place of preeminence in this country,” he was quoted to have said.

“The Igbo must bury their differences and work together for the actualisation of the Atiku/Obi project in their best interest.

“It’s dangerous to take the APC government seriously.”

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, had told the Igbo to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari so that he can hand over to a president from the south-east in 2023.

At Saturday’s meeting, Obasanjo reportedly described Peter Obi as a beacon of hope, asking him to reach out to major stakeholders in the south-east to drum support for the 2019 PDP presidential project.

“You and your presidential candidate have become the beacon of hope to all Nigerians who have had it so rough in the last four years,” he said.

“You need to think out of the box to take this country out of the woods caused by incumbent clueless administrators.

“With your pedigree as a governor, I’m hopeful that things will work again in Nigeria under your leadership as vice president.”