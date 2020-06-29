Don’t reopen schools now – ASUU tells FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday cautioned the Federal Government against reopening schools as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to sweep through the country.

ASUU president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said the Federal Government needed to address the challenges of education sector before it can talk of reopening schools.

“The Federal Government must lead and show the ways by meeting the conditions for reopening of schools before any school can be allowed to open, because COVID-19 pandemic is a health challenge.

“When it comes to public health, it is something that should not be left in the hands of individual, but the Federal Government must take the lead,” he told newsmen.

The ASUU president listed the conditions spelt out by NCDC to include: provision of materials for regular washing of hands, face mask, isolation centres, space for social distancing and hands sanitiser.

Ogunyemi said that many of the schools do not have financial capacities to meet those conditions and requirements for reopening of schools.

“It is suicidal to reopen schools now, if the Federal Government itself could not meet the conditions spelt out by NCDC and World Health Organisation (WHO).

“The nation will expose the innocent children to risks which is avoidable,” he said.

The ASUU president said given the requirements, to reopen schools in the country now would run to millions of Naira, which most schools could not afford.

Ogunyemi appealed to the Federal Government to provide the running funds for the principals and head teachers so that they could provide some of these facilities in their schools.

