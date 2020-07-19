‘Don’t Put Padlock on Your Page’ TY Bello Shares Video of Ibidun Ighodalo’s Advice to Single Women

Today, July 19, would have been the 40th birthday celebration of the late Ibidun Ighodalo.

In honour of her posthumous birthday, her close friend TY Bello, released a video on Instagram of the warm and soft spoken Ibidun, dishing out advice to single ladies intending to get married soon.

In the clip, the Elizabeth R CEO urged single ladies  not to make their social media accounts private to enable prospective husbands hit them up.

The mother pagesof two revealed that she gets a lot of requests for prayer and fasting for the singles and wants to be sure that they are also putting in the work of being accessible so she’s sure the prayers will work.

Check out the video below.

