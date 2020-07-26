Don’t play politics with fight against corruption – Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appealed to media practitioners not to play politics in reporting exposed cases of corruption in the country.

This was the position of the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Uche Secondus, during a press conference on Friday in Abuja where he urged journalists and media executives to investigate all cases of corruption and publish it for the public.

He expressed concern that the situation of corruption in the country was becoming worsening as critical agencies of government, including the anti-graft agencies were alleged to be involved in the scandal.

Secondus said some of the exposed alleged cases of corruption were those in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), the Maritime Sector, the Customs, the Federal inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF, North East Development Commission and sale of crude oil to China, among others.

He called on the media to ensure that all ongoing exposed alleged cases of corruption were not swept under the carpet.

He also urged the National Assembly to urgently amend the constitution and relevant laws to ensure that those who stole the country’s money would not escape with it.

On the issue of insecurity in the country, Secondus expressed the PDP’s support for the call by the Senate that the security chiefs should retire to give room for fresh hands and ideas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

