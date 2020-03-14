‘Don’t love me, just give me a quickie’ – Oshoala

Nigerian footballer Asisat Oshoala has caused a stir with her rather bold statement on social media asking for sex instead of love from men.

The four-time African footballer of the year made this known as she shares a photo of herself at the beach somewhere in Lagos.

In sharp departure from what most ladies would opt for, the Barcelona forward boldly stated that she wants someone who is readily available to give a quickie, with no strings attached.

“I don’t wanna be LOVED. I don’t wanna be LOVED. I just want a QUICKIE. No BITE MARKS, No SCRATCHES, No HICKIES. If you can get W that..come get W me,” she wrote.

See screenshot of her post below: