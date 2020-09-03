Don’t leave Barcelona now – TB Joshua tells Messi

Foremost Nigerian prophet and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, TB Joshua, advised Lionel Messi not to leave Spanish club, Barcelona.

This comes after Messi’s bombshell request to leave Barcelona after spending nearly two decades at the Catalan club.

Wading in on the mater, T.B Joshua says he does not want the six-time Ballon D’Or winner to leave in an acrimonious manner.

In a post on his verified Instagram page, T.B Joshua wrote: “It is not good advice for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona bitter and offended. It is impossible to establish a healthy relationship with a person who left a previous relationship bitter and offended. This is my candid advice to Messi. History is our boss.”

While Barca are yet to accept Messi’s exit request, Premier League giants Manchester City have reportedly agreed a mouth-watering deal with the Argentina great.

Messi on his part has clearly shown that he is no longer willing to be a part of the Barca set up. He failed to turn up for training on Monday and Tuesday while shunning the Mandatory COVID-19 test for players.

