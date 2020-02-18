‘Don’t judge me, leave me to God’ – Oluwo says after beating up monarch

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, on Monday asked his critics to leave him to God and stop judging him on the social media.

Oluwo sensationally assaulted another monarch at a peace meeting convened by Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone XI, Bashir Makama last Friday.

Royal fathers under the aegis of Iwo Traditional Council had demanded Oluwo’s suspension while indigenes of towns in Ayedire and OlaOluwa also held a peaceful protest in Osun Governor’s office to demand Oba Akanbi’s suspension.

But Oluwo in a statement Monday said Nigerians outside Iwoland were ignorant of the true situation of things and the hardship some monarchs in their domains had inflicted on their subjects.

He said,

“It was a case of the oppressor fighting back against the defender of the oppressed, their victims. In the course of the meeting, the Agbowu tried to play out their orchestrated plan when he tried to poke his walking stick in my eyes and I quickly responded to prevent him from achieving their plan, to turn me to a blind king.

“My palace had been inundated by complaints of how people in Iwoland had been sent to prison because these monarchs had influence cases against them through their accomplices.

“I found the complaints and protests of these people to be true after I had carried out my own personal investigation. I am disappointed when most Nigerians allow sentiments to override their sense of reasoning and hail bad leaders. But I have vowed to continuously fight corruption in the traditional system just like president Buhari is fighting political corruption by turning deaf hear to critics.

“Before man and God, I have invited these monarchs to my palace more than 10 times and appealed to them to protect the future of their children by halting frequent and indiscriminate land sale. It was like my admonition was spurring them to sell more and more. They care less, recruit touts to unleash mayhem on their subjects.

“I once told them that only an hopeless father believe that none of his children will grow to greatness sells land that his children may use to build companies tomorrow. Kings should not be tyrant, feeding fat on their oppressed subjects. Kings can sell their personal land at will and not hijacking and grabbing their subjects’ property with no respect to their dignity.”