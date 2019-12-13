‘Don’t fall in love with Joshua, marry me instead’ – Actor Uche Maduagwu tells DJ Cuppy

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has appealed to DJ Cuppy not to fall in love with world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.

The controversial thespian said as a wife material she deserves a man like him and not a boxer.

This comes after Cuppy has featured in recent photos with Joshua in postures fuelling speculations that they are lovers.

She was in Saudi Arabia over the weekend in the company of Joshua’s sister and other family members to cheer the boxer during his successful rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr.

The singer also shared a photo of herself and the boxer in a car after the fight.

As th rumours swirl, Maduagwu decided to warn Cuppy against marrying Joshua so she won’t turn to a punching bag for the boxer.

He suggested that she should marry him, assuring her that she would give birth to a set of twins.

He wrote:

“I fell in love with @cuppymusic because she has the flawless creativity of Tacha… Cuppy has 100% natural body, just like that of #Tacha, they are not in the WhatsApp group with those who buy plastic bottles in Oshodi market.

“Are these beautiful women not wife materials? Dear Cuppy, remember how your ex footballer boyfriend treated you? Don’t fall in love with a boxer, you are a wife material, not a punching bag.

“I am the biggest #actor in #Nigeria, the only popular actor big enough to get the attention of @chrissyteigen in #Hollywood. If you #marry me, you will carry twins in your womb.”

It remains to be seen if Cuppy would heed his advice…