Don’t extend Rohr’s contract – Green tells NFF

Former chairman of the Technical Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Christopher Green has urged the football house to sever ties with Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

This comes amid a protracted contract renewal talks between Rohr and his employers, the NFF.

Green, who is the Chairman of Rivers State Football Association said Rohr’s impact has not been felt in the domestic league despite his four-year stay on the job.

He added that the Super Eagles need a world class coach who can impact positively on players and also impact the local league that will attract sponsors.

“Honestly Gernot Rohr has not helped our football and retaining him will be a disservice to Nigerians and our football,” Green told NationSport.

“Four good years with $55,000 dollars monthly salary and no trophy to show for it. Frankly, Rohr has done his best and it is high time we thanked him and let him go; NFF should listen to the voice of the people and allow Rohr to go,” Green insisted.

Meanwhile, NFF President Amaju Pinnick has dismissed opinions such as Green’s, saying most critics of the German and NFF are not consistent in their assessment.

“ Most people calling on NFF not to give Rohr a new contract were the same people who complained that NFF had not treated him well after the Russia 2018 and they were saying then that he needed to be given long time in order to succeed” explained Pinnick.

“So, we are going through a lot of process and so that we don’t make any mistake because Nigerians deserves the best.”

Yet Green said it was about time the NFF looks inward and hand over the reins of the Super Eagles to a competent former Nigerian international in order to offer the team a new lease of life.

“Why can’t NFF give our former international players the opportunity to coach the Super Eagles,” Green continued.

“Most of the trophies we have won recently were by Nigerian coaches. To me any foreign coach who can’t surpass the record of Nigerian coaches at the global level is an average coach and Nigeria doesn’t need an average coach like Rohr.

“Coaching is about building a team and winning trophies and Rohr has tried by building and restoring confidence on our Super Eagles. It is time we go beyond qualification for tournaments and go for trophies; the NFF leadership should be bold enough to try another coach.”