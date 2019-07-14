‘Don’t Exonerate Herdsmen’ – Ohanaeze Warns FG over Murder of Fasoranti’s Daughter

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, says the murder of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Fasoranti, Afenifere leader, is capable of throwing the country into anarchy.

Olakunrin, 58, was heading to Lagos from Akure, Ondo state capital, when suspected herdsmen fired at her vehicle, killing her in the process.

In a statement signed by Nnia Nwodo, president general of Ohaneze, the group said the inability of security forces to bring the criminals to book is becoming worrying.

He also said the position of the federal government that robbers, not herdsmen killed her, has worsened a tensed situation.

“The continuous rampaging, plunder, rape, kidnapping and murder of innocent Nigerians by armed Fulani herdsmen has climbed to a most worrisome crescendo,” the statement read.

“The inability of our security forces to disarm and prosecute these criminals gives credibility to a growing story of collusion.

“Recently, the British high commission in an advisory to British citizens in Nigeria declared 24 of our states unsafe. In the midst of these killings, their parent organisation has the effrontery to give ultimatums to the president of Nigeria to rescind his unpopular suspension, instead of cancellation of his RUGA development policy.

“Such inciting, provocative and treasonable outbursts have only been greeted by an advice that they should respect the Presidency and an unrelenting resolve to force Nigerians to accommodate such murderers in their homes under a policy that violates our constitution and all laws and court judgments relating to land use administration.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo warns that this latest murder is capable of throwing our country into uncontrollable break down of law and order. The hasty conclusion by the federal government that she was killed by armed robbers and not the suspected herdsmen who are known to have laid siege on all parts of the country perpetrating acts of banditry and killings further exacerbates the already tense situation.”

The group offered their condolences to the Fasoranti family, and called on eminent leaders to come together in an urgent national security conference to address the mayhem.