‘Don’t embark on Protest’ – Youth Minister warns Naira Marley

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has cautioned rapper Naira Marley and other youths not to embark on a protest on Tuesday.

Naira Marley had called youths to join him in protest against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Taking to Twitter, the singer announced the date and venue.

“So, 9am tomorrow we move 2nd toll gate Peaceful protest No vandalism, no fights and no stealing,” he wrote.

Reacting to the post, Mr Dare acknowledged their grievances and told them not to embark on the protest because the government is looking into the situation.

He tweeted:

“I urge you and other youth not to embark upon any protest. Your grievances are being addressed at the highest level of government. As the Minister in charge of youth I know this is an issue that must be tackled. Government is doing just that.

In response, Naira Marley demanded an assurance from government as he laments the harassment Nigerians suffer at the hands of SARS.

He wrote:

“Ekale Sir. We have heard this before. Four times. Why will this time be different? Do you really care about the youth? Many of us have been killed and they harass us everyday. What is the assurance this time? We need assurance.”

See tweet below…

Ekale Sir. We have heard this before. Four times. Why will this time be different? Do you really care about the youth? Many of us have been killed and they harass us everyday. What is the assurance this time? We need assurance https://t.co/46pAes9M6N — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) October 5, 2020

