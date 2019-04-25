‘Don’t Corrupt our Youths with ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ – Ghanaian Actress Shades Nigerians

Ghanaian actress Haillie Sumney has brought out the knife for Nigerians, warning them not to infect youths in her country with internet fraud popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’.

From out of the blue, the actress took to her Instagram page on Thursday to caution Nigerians to keep the menace in Nigeria and not export it to Ghana.

She wrote on her IG story,

“Biko you people should keep this your Yahoo Yahoo to yourself in Naija and not corrupt our Ghanaian youths o.”

Her rather cold stand comes as the debate over internet fraud dominates the Nigerian social media space – causing a bitter divide among many celebrities and public personalities.

While some of the celebrities have empathised with perpetrators of the act, other prominent voices like Ruggedman, Simi, among others have strongly condemned it, opting rather to glory in hard work and honest living.